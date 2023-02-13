A man has been taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash on the New England Highway, Rutherford this morning (February 14).
NSW Ambulance paramedics were called to the highway at about 6.45am, attending reports of a crash involving two vehicles.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said two people were assessed at the scene, with a man believed to be in his 20s taken to John Hunter Hospital for further treatment.
The crash caused a lane closure and traffic delays, and westbound traffic was affected, with heavy conditions appearing on Live Traffic until after 8am.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
