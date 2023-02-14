The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Park, Norm Chapman and more set to benefit from $2m in state funding

February 14 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maitland Park, which is one of the big winners from the funding. Picture by Marina Neil.

Seven important grassroots community and recreation projects across Maitland will soon get underway after Maitland City Council was awarded more than $2 million in state funding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.