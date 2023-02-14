Seven important grassroots community and recreation projects across Maitland will soon get underway after Maitland City Council was awarded more than $2 million in state funding.
The funding comes from the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund Round 5.
Maitland Park is one of the big winners with the site receiving a combined $725,000 to install new outer field lighting at the playing fields and install lighting around the park's shared pathway and facilities.
Norm Chapman Oval in Rutherford will receive $384,555 for a shared pathway to improve connectivity to existing pathways in the area and the installation of exercise stations around the site.
In the news:
A brand new play space at Metford Oval ($250,000), a universal toilet and car parking at Wirraway Park in Thornton ($219,122), plus tennis court surface replacements in Rutherford and East Maitland ($439,934) round out the seven projects which will come to fruition thanks to this funding.
Maitland Mayor Philip Penfold thanked the NSW Government for recognising opportunities in Maitland.
"These funding opportunities are fantastic for upgrading our facilities, and we thank the NSW Government for helping us to keep Maitland moving," he said.
"Many of these projects are happening thanks to the advocacy of community members who are regular users of these facilities and saw opportunities where upgrades could make a big difference."
It takes the total amount of funding Maitland City Council has received across the five rounds of the Stronger Country Communities Fund to close to $7 million.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.