A mango revival will bring tasty treats and help raise money to support the less fortunate.
Slow Food Hunter Valley's annual mango rescue - which hit a snag last year when the pallet of organic and biodynamic mangoes from Queensland became lost in transit - will rise from the freezer this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The over-ripe mangoes, which were converted into 50 kilograms of puree and have been in a freezer at Maitland Showground since early December, will be transformed into mango smoothies.
The drinks will be sold through the Good Food Cafe in the McDonald Pavilion at Maitland Show and cost $7.
"It's going to be lovely hot weather at the show so this will be a nice way for people to cool down," Earth Market Maitland chairwoman Amorelle Dempster said.
The mangoes were supposed to be sold at the Slow Food Earth Market in The Levee in December.
"It's about rescuing the food and using it to fundraise to help further our other projects," she said.
"I don't know how many smoothies we will be able to make out of 50kg. We'll have to wait and see."
There will also be toasted ham, cheese and tomato sandwiches on sourdough bread for $10 each. All of the ingredients have been rescued through OzHarvest.
"All of that will be made with produce that OZHarvest has rescued," she said.
"We are doing this so we can put the money back into the Food Rescue Kitchen project."
The proceeds from the sale will go towards Slow Food's Rescue Food Kitchen so it can continue to make meals for the vulnerable in this area.
