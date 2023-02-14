Tickets to Burton Automotive Hunter Valley Steamfest will be on sale from middaytoday (Wednesday, February 15), as anticipation for the beloved locomotive event gathers momentum.
Finally celebrating its belated 35th anniversary, Hunter Valley Steamfest will return to Maitland Station and the Steamfest Rally Ground on Saturday and SUnday, April 29 and 30, with a bumper program of train journeys, activities and entertainment.
Steamfest was unable to proceed due to wet weather and heavy flooding in 2022 and the year prior due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Maitland City Council Coordinator City Events and Activation Adam Franks said, train enthusiasts have been made to wait a long time to celebrate Steamfest's landmark 35th anniversary.\
"'The good news is, we're committed to putting on a real show for our passionate railfans, who we know travel from far and wide to soak in the atmosphere at Hunter Valley Steamfest," he said.
"Steamfest celebrates Maitland's rich steam and industrial heritage and has become a popular destination for the hundreds of thousands of people who are passionate about steam locomotives and the history of steam."
This year's Hunter Valley Steamfest is once again sponsored by the Burton Automotive Group.
Burton Automotive Dealer Principal Norm Burton OAM said steam trains and Maitland are a big part of his life and history.
"With over a decade proudly supporting this event, Burton Automotive Hunter Valley Steamfest is undoubtedly a big part of our business," Mr Burton said.
"It's our pleasure and privilege to present Steamfest.
"The festival is a great weekend of fun, and I love to see the joy and wonder on the faces of all the young children when they see the steam trains, as I did when I was young."
Throughout the weekend, Maitland Railway Station precinct will be a hive of activity.
Visitors can purchase tickets on one of the many steam or heritage diesel train journeys, wander through the Railway Street Collectors Market, be thrilled by the amusements rides, fortune telling and mystical moments in Carnival Lane, enjoy live music and delicious food from the many food trucks on offer.
On the Rally Ground, explore the vast display of antique machinery, portable and traction engines, ride the trackless train or be transported back time when the art of handmade was an essential skill at the Maker and Merchant area.
On Sunday in Maitland Park the ever popular Show n Shine will allow revheads to revel in a spectacular display of motoring history.
With over 500 cars of all makes and models from classic, hot rods and muscle cars to vintage beauties, as well as live rock n roll music and swing dancing.
