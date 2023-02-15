The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland City Council announces $7.6m sportsground development for Chisholm

Updated February 15 2023 - 4:43pm, first published 4:25pm
$7.6m sportsground project for Chisholm unveiled

Maitland City Council has unveiled a $7.6 million plan to develop the first sportsground at Chisholm.

Local News

