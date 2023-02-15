$7.6m sportsground project for Chisholm unveiled

Maitland City Council has unveiled a $7.6 million plan to develop the first sportsground at Chisholm.
The funding comes courtesy of the NSW Government's Accelerated Infrastructure Fund (AIF) Round 3, which announced $5.51 million in funding for the delivery and associated works to bring a sportsground to the suburb.
Council will also contribute funds to the development.
Plans for the 4.565ha site at Billabong Parade, Chisholm, are still being finalised but works will accommodate cricket or double fields for football/rugby, with subsoil drainage and irrigation.
An amenities building, parking for approximately 80 vehicles, fencing, concrete paths and landscaping works are also included.
The site's size provides opportunities for future projects like a playspace, pending funding.
Council will contribute an additional $2.1 million funded by development contributions from the Thornton North Section 94 Contributions Plan 2008 taking the project's total cost to around $7.6 million.
Mayor Philip Penfold hailed the sportsground as essential to meet the needs of an active and growing community.
"Chisholm is one of Maitland's biggest growth areas and this investment from the NSW Government helps us ensure that we're building the recreational infrastructure to match," Cr Penfold said.
"Sportsgrounds across Maitland are at capacity. This project is part of this council's commitment to providing infrastructure that responds to our growing population and demonstrated service shortfalls in the community.
"This is a fantastic, long term project that will have positive, long term impacts for the people of Maitland."
With the confirmation of grant funding, the project will now move into a detailed design phase.
Council anticipates that the sportsground will be delivered by June 2026.
