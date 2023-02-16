It's your last chance to rummage through the backyard and find something to enter in the Maitland Show.
Entries in the produce and flora sections are now closing on Friday morning.
They have been extended in a bid to draw as many entries as possible into the McDonald Pavilion, which is under the historic grandstand.
"We want to see as many items entered as possible, so if you have something to enter bring it down to the showground early on Friday morning," horticulture chief steward Amorelle Dempster said.
Farmers Matthew and Liam Dennis, and Austin Breiner, are judging the produce section. Stephen Astill is judging the flora section. The Royal Horticultural Society of NSW highly recommended him.
Flashback: relive the 2018 Maitland Show
"It makes the competition better to have someone like Stephen involved. It gives more credibility to what the growers do and it gives them some valuable feedback so they can improve their entries for next year," she said.
Drop off produce and flora entries to the McDonald Pavilion between 7.30am and 8.30am. Either fill in an entry form while you are there, or, download it online, fill it in and bring it with you.
Judging for both competitions starts at on Friday at 9.30am.
In other news:
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.