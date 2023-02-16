The Maitland Mercury
A section of the M1 Pacific Motorway will be closed for maintenance next week

Updated February 16 2023 - 3:14pm, first published 2:56pm
Allow extra travelling time if commuting on the M1 next week

Motorists are advised a 10-kilometre section of the M1 Pacific Motorway will temporarily be closed at night from next week to carry out essential maintenance between the Hunter Expressway Interchange and John Renshaw Drive.

