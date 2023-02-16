Allow extra travelling time if commuting on the M1 next week

Motorists are advised a 10-kilometre section of the M1 Pacific Motorway will temporarily be closed at night from next week to carry out essential maintenance between the Hunter Expressway Interchange and John Renshaw Drive.
Southbound lanes of the motorway will be closed on Monday 20 and Tuesday 21 February from 7.30pm to 4.30am.
Northbound lanes will be closed northbound on Wednesday 22 and Thursday 23 February from 7.30pm to 4.30am.
Changed traffic conditions and a detour via the Hunter Expressway and John Renshaw Drive will be in place during the closure.
The detour is expected to add about 10 kilometres to journeys, which equates to 10 to 15 minutes travel time.
Work to be carried out includes road resurfacing and repairs, improving drains and road shoulders, bridge maintenance, litter collection and mowing.
All work is weather permitting and could be rescheduled.
While we expect to finish the work overnight on Thursday 23 February, closure may also be required from 7.30pm to 4.30am on Monday 27 and Tuesday 28 February as a wet weather contingency option.
Electronic message signs will direct motorists if an additional night closure is required. Motorists are advised to follow the direction of traffic control and keep to speed limits.
To help minimise impacts to journey times, no work will be carried out on the detour route during the closure.
For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW app, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
