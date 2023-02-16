The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland council says don't intervene in Maitland Jewish Cemetery's headstone repairs

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated February 16 2023 - 4:03pm, first published 3:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A special compound covers the swastikas on headstones at Maitland Jewish Cemetery.

The plan to rehabilitate historic headstones vandalised with the swastika has hit a snag after the community tried to have a go.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.