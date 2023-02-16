MAITLAND SHOW
MAITLAND SHOWGROUND
The Maitland Show returns to the showground this weekend, with the theme of 'celebrating our multicultural community.' Over three days there's all sorts of entertainment for the whole family, from homecraft and horticulture to wood chopping, rodeo and fireworks. For the full program, more information and tickets, visit maitlandshowground.com.au.
NEW PLAY
THE REPERTORY THEATRE
Maitland Repertory Theatre's latest play is full of mystery. Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None is a suspenseful play with lively characters, a bizarre series of murders and a classic Christie climax. It's on Friday and Saturday from 8pm, more information and tickets are available at www.mrt.org.au.
LIVE MUSIC
DRANSFIELD LANE
On Saturday, why not grab some lunch and enjoy some live music by local musician Corey Makin? Corey will be performing a 90 minute set in Dransfield Lane's new 'urban oasis' from midday as part of Maitland Council's Maitlanes program of pop up events. Visit mait.city/maitlanes for more information.
NATURE WORKSHOPS
STILLSBURY LANE
Back by popular demand, Council's Maitlanes program this week includes not one but two free Nature and Nurture workshops in Stillsbury Lane at 10am and 11am on Sunday morning. No tickets required, suitable for ages two to eight. Visit mait.city/maitlanes for more information.
BOUTIQUE MARKETS
THE REGAL INN
Round out the weekend with a visit to the boutique markets at The Regal Inn in Tenambit this Sunday from 10am to 2pm. Take a gander at more than 30 stalls, treat yourself to a spot of lunch or settle in and enjoy the live music. Visit www.mymaitland.com.au/event/boutique-markets-at-the-regal-inn for more information.
