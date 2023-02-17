Community sport organisations across the Maitland electorate are set to benefit from $50,000 in funding thanks to the NSW Government's Local Sport Grants Program.
Member for Maitland, Jenny Aitchison said the eight projects funded across the Maitland electorate would turbocharge participation in sport across all age groups and bring the community closer together.
"It is so important we continue supporting our local sporting clubs. They are the lifeblood of our communities and key to ensuring our kids live a healthy and happy lifestyle," Ms Aitchison said.
Grants of between $2,000 and $10,000 per project were available with up to $50,000 available in each electorate.
The money headed for Maitland's sporting clubs will be spent in a plethora of ways, including to purchase training equipment, purchase game equipment, provide referees, coaching, umpiring and first-aid training, pay for uniforms and subsidise junior player registrations.
The successful Maitland applicants are;
"This funding will provide a cash injection to help improve sport facilities, enhance accessibility and hold new and exciting events and development programs," Ms Aitchison said.
More information about the program is available online.
Donna Sharpe is a multi award winning journalist who has covered news across Newcastle and the Hunter for 40 years. She started her cadetship with The Maitland Mercury in 1981 and in 1995 moved to The Newcastle Herald where she spent 17 years covering local government, crime and general news. She returned to The Mercury in 2015 and has been editor since July 2021.
