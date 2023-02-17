From the adrenalin pumping rides on Sideshow Alley to the skill of ring events and the intricate art works displayed in the pavilions - Maitland Show has arrived.
There will be something for everyone at this year's spectacular - rides, displays, showbags and of course the event will showcase our city's remarkable agricultural heritage.
The best thing about this year's show is its affordability.
A family of six can have 13 hours of fun for just $45. Show organisers have taken $5 off the online entry fee and added two more kids to the deal to provide even more value for money.
Bring a packed lunch - and some snacks - and fill up your drink bottles for free at the Hunter Water stand.
The show is open for 13 hours on Friday and Saturday (9am until 10pm) and six hours on Sunday (9am until 3pm) at Maitland Showground in Blomfield Street.
It's going to be warm, so bring a hat and sunscreen and take advantage of the extra shade and seating areas to rest.
Kids can enjoy a range of free activities like playing with miniature farm equipment in the sand.
There's plenty to see in the pavilions including a pollination display, Maitland Art Prize, cooking, homecraft and a range of historical photos that show the aftermath of significant floods.
Cast your eye over the International Salon of Photography competition, which drew 4000 entries from 40 countries.
"The results are outstanding, it's a must-see in the Arts & Crafts Pavilion," showground manager Brett Gleeson said.
View the reptile display and animal nursery, watch pigs race and a goat being milked.
The cattle and horse competitions provide even more entertainment.
You can splurge on a showbag or the rides along Sideshow Alley.
In other news:
Sit alongside centre ring for a wide range of entertainment until 10pm Friday and Saturday.
The rodeo kicks off with thrills and spills from 4.30pm on Friday.
On Saturday night the program includes the RM Williams Australian Stock Horse Flag Display, lawn mower racing, Freestyle Kings motorcycle display, the Demolition Derby and a fireworks finale.
Online tickets are cheaper and offer express entry at the Louth Park gate.
Visit maitlandshowground.com.au for details and tickets.
Passionate about community news
Passionate about community news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.