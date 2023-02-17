The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland Show 2023 Demolition Derby is on Saturday and Sunday

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated February 17 2023 - 5:06pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This weekend's demolition derby at the Maitland Show kicks into gear on Saturday at 8.30pm and on Sunday at 2pm. Picture by Peter Lorimer

It's one of the most dynamic and exhilarating parts of the Maitland Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.