It's one of the most dynamic and exhilarating parts of the Maitland Show.
And this year's Demolition Derby is guaranteed to bring epic crashes and lots of thrills as the contenders try to be the last one moving.
The exciting act will take to the ring at 8.30pm on Saturday and at 2pm on Sunday.
More than 20 cars will compete on Saturday and about a dozen on Sunday. The top few will share in $2000 prize money.
"It's the crash and destroy mentality that appeals to people, and the noise," Maitland Showground manager Brett Gleeson said.
"People trying to take other people out is appealing even if they aren't motoring enthusiasts.
"Some cars get hit in the engine or in the front wheels so they can't steer and become vulnerable, and then they keep crashing them until they can't move anymore and are out of action."
The sharp rise in the cost of old cars has made it difficult to attract more contenders, but Mr Gleeson said the line up would provide plenty of entertainment.
"They used to be able to pick up an old second hand vehicle for about $50, but since COVID-19 you can't buy cheap cars anymore," he said.
"It has been more challenging to get people to rebuild cars or have a second car to do the Sunday derby."
Mr Gleeson said the derby drew a large crowd in 2022 so he advised patrons to head to the grandstand well before the action starts to reserve the best viewing spots.
The centre ring will be a hub of entertainment from 4.30pm on Friday when the rodeo kicks off, and from 2.30pm on Saturday and 1pm on Sunday.
The Saturday evening program includes tentpegging, RM Williams Australian Stock Horse Flag Display, lawn mower racing, Freestyle Kings Motorcycle display and fireworks at 9pm.
"Once you sit in the grandstand you won't want to leave your seat," Mr Gleeson said.
"The program has been designed to keep moving and provide a constant flow of entertainment until the show closes."
People in the crowd will even have the chance to take to the centre ring for the wheelie bin race.
Be the first to run a set course - with a wheelie bin in tow - and you'll receive a ribbon.
