On November 5, 1836, the 'Lady MacNaghten' left Cork (Ireland) on a non-stop sailing to NSW. The experiences of the passengers and crew have made that voyage infamous in the history of free migration to the colony.
The Lady MacNaghten was a 588-ton three-masted barque, built in 1824. Originally designed to carry 300 convicts, it was converted in 1836 to carry more than 400 free passengers. The sailing that year was both the last to carry female emigrants and the first to carry emigrant families from Ireland under a new bounty scheme. The majority of the passengers were Irish families who had paid a standard rate of £4 per family for the voyage.
In one area 50 bunks were built to house 120 males. The female compartment had 106 small berths and six 'hospital berths'. These accommodated 185 women and children. Emigrants and crew totalled around 450. The passengers included 47-year-old Cork native Denis Coleman, his 36-year-old wife Johanna, and their children Johannah (15), John (11), William (8), Mary (7), and baby Edward. Denis shared one berth in the men's section with sons John and William. A female berth was occupied by mother Johanna, daughters Johanna and Mary and baby Edward.
Women and children were ordered below to their bunks at 5pm and not allowed to emerge until 8am. No washing was permitted and few passengers had a change of clothing. Daily provisions were limited to a biscuit, a few potatoes and a few ounces of meat per adult.
The first death happened after three days. Ultimately 54 people died of typhus. Other deaths were attributed to measles, encephalitis, and whooping cough. When Lady MacNaghten arrived in Sydney on February 26 a further 80 people were dangerously ill and Captain Hustwick too sick to be moved.
All the Colemans survived unscathed. By 1845 they had settled in Lochinvar. Denis worked at 'Windermere' and in 1853 he signed an 18-year lease for 40 acres from WC Wentworth. In 1850, son John married the daughter of Lochinvar's 'Cross Keys' publican. John became the publican there between 1854 and 1858 and the father of a large family. The Colemans survived the Lady MacNaghten to become some of the earliest free Irish settlers in Lochinvar.
