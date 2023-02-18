The Lady MacNaghten was a 588-ton three-masted barque, built in 1824. Originally designed to carry 300 convicts, it was converted in 1836 to carry more than 400 free passengers. The sailing that year was both the last to carry female emigrants and the first to carry emigrant families from Ireland under a new bounty scheme. The majority of the passengers were Irish families who had paid a standard rate of £4 per family for the voyage.