True survivors: the story of the Coleman family - from Ireland to Lochinvar

By Allan Thomas
February 19 2023 - 9:00am
A painting of a three-masted barque similar to the Lady MacNaghten.

On November 5, 1836, the 'Lady MacNaghten' left Cork (Ireland) on a non-stop sailing to NSW. The experiences of the passengers and crew have made that voyage infamous in the history of free migration to the colony.

