Man arrested at Cliftleigh and charged over alleged child procurement

A man has been charged after allegedly attempting to procure a child in the Maitland area earlier this month.
On Tuesday, February 7, a 14-year-old girl allegedly received messages via a social media platform from an unknown male.
A number of messages were exchanged before the person sending the messages attempted to convince the girl to meet him.
Police were alerted and officers from Hunter Valley Police District commenced an investigation.
About 8.30pm on Friday, February 17, detectives arrested a 29-year-old man at a home in Cliftleigh.
He was taken to Cessnock Police Station where he was charged with procure child for unlawful sexual activity.
He was refused bail to appear in Newcastle Local Court Saturday, February 18 and was formally refused bail to appear before the same Court on Monday, February 20.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.