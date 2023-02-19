The Maitland Mercury
Armed robbery crew terrorised Hunter businesses over three-day crime spree

By Sam Rigney
Updated February 20 2023 - 7:43am, first published 7:40am
An armed Aaron Creighton and two other men behind the counter of the Spar Express supermarket at Morpeth on January 19 last year.

A CREW of armed robbers and thieves terrorised businesses across the Hunter during a three-day crime spree in early 2022, attempting to hold up service stations and pubs and stabbing a supermarket owner in the stomach during an armed robbery.

