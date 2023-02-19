Trainer Ian Darcey's gamble with Mac Fly pays off at Wentworth Park

Luskintyre trainer Ian Darcey's decision to race rather than trial Mac Fly at Wentworth Park on Saturday night proved a profitable move.
Mac Fly jumped well from box one to build a handy lead before fighting back late to win the $6000-to-the-winner 5th grade 520m event by a length. It was Darcey's first starter at the track since 2018 and winner there since November 2017.
Darcey was set to trial Mac Fly for a potential start at the track on Wednesday in a final.
"She's first reserve so I thought I'd take her down for a trial, but I thought, bugger it, I'll chuck her in, and she drew well, so it was a nice cheap trial," Darcey said.
The win continued a strong comeback from Mac Fly, which spent six months out with an injured hock after a bullpen collision following a 8.25-length victory at Maitland in May 2022. She has also bounced back from a fall at Maitland in December to post four wins and four placings since in nine starts.
"That was her first time ever going around that track, and going around a two-turn track for nearly 10 months," he said of the city victory.
"If she came out, I knew she could show her speed but I was just hoping she could hold on because she hadn't been further than the 450 at Maitland. But she was pretty strong in the straight.
"First time around there, she kind of felt her way but still went well and there's plenty more left in her I think.
"Before she hurt herself there weren't many dogs around her that could run the times she could. In trials, she would break records at The Gardens over the 400, but that injury just come at a bad time. Then she had a fall at Maitland and lost a bit of confidence."
At The Gardens, Greta trainer Michael Smith had a winning treble on the night with Simply Awesome, Redeem Our Cash and Okay Boomer.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
