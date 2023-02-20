Review of Maitland Repertory Theatre's production of Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None by Maitland artist and writer Dr Genevieve Graham.
'Ten little soldier boys went out to dine...'.
So begins the nursery rhyme that underpins this darkly perplexing play of murder and intrigue.
Ten strangers are invited to an isolated island off the coast of Devon. Each is accused of murder by a mysterious and unexplained voice. The slow decent into madness and death begins as each character is killed mirroring the grizzly end of the soldiers in the nursery rhyme.
This is a classic Agatha Christie 'whodunit' directed by Alexandra Comber. She recreated the 40's in the set which is quite functional but wonderfully detailed with each prop selected with care.
The minimalist set provides a great opportunity for the drama to unfold. Like most murder mysteries, the play has the archetypal gathering of suspects, however, there is no guiding hand in the presence of a detective.
Instead, accusations fly as each stranger decides who is friend and who is foe as their numbers dwindle.
As I watched I became enthralled, turning over each scene as this brain teaser unfolds. I found myself being intent on keeping track of the names, clues and connections as they come quick and fast.
The discovery of each murder did feel rather comical, with the audience giving little giggles, but this made them no less surprising with each death being just as unusual as the last.
A steady pace of suspicion is held by the wonderful cast who each bring their odd characters to life. Dimity Eveleens is a standout as the deeply unlikeable Emily Brent who I could listen to say "disgusting!" all day long.
She has the wonderful knack of acting even when she is silent. Judgement and distaste creep across her face as each stranger divulges their reasons for being accused of murder.
As we watch each character unravel, the killer could be thought of as an avenging angel who reaps justice where the law seems to have failed. Despite the sense of unease generated there are moments of levity in particular the physical comedy of Matt Scoles as William Blore.
His talent for making us laugh is a much-needed reprieve from the layered storytelling which at times left me a little confused. There is a lot of information to pack in for the audience's benefit but the interval provided an opportunity to discuss the many layers and tease apart theories over a refreshment.
The room was abuzz with everyone wanting to discover the murderer before they were revealed.
This play isn't just for those who enjoy a good murder mystery. There is wonderment in watching the psychology of the characters and the misdirection that you will surely miss as you become engrossed in keeping up with the story.
You know you're onto a good thing when as each scene ends the audience gives a satisfying "mmmmmm".
And Then There Were None runs until Sunday, March 5 at Maitland Repertory Theatre.
