Morpeth's Hunter River Dragons have received $6,618 in state funding, which the group will put towards 'come and try' days and a new marquee.
The NSW Government's Local Sport Grants Program 2022/23 splashed a total of $50,000 on Maitland groups.
The Hunter River Dragons are hosting come and try days every Sunday in February from 8.30am, and the funding allows the group to continue holding these important days.
The group will also use the funding to purchase branded shelter, which was very much needed on the sunny riverbank.
In other news:
Hunter River Dragons secretary Bron Dyason said it's great to have been successful for the funding.
"It's really nice to see funding like this given to such a small grassroots club," she said.
"It's really good for boosting morale and our spirits, and to know we're being recognised out there in the community."
The February 19 Come and Try day saw about 20 new paddlers giving the sport a go.
Ms Dyason said the sport is fantastic for anyone over the age of 12, and all are welcome to come to next Sunday's (February 26) come and try day.
"Our club has a really nice community feel to it, everyone's really friendly and people who've come along to the Come and Try days have mentioned how supported and happy everyone seems," she said.
In April, four of the Hunter River Dragons will compete with the NSW team at the Australian Championships.
The next come and try day is on Sunday, February 26 at 8.30am, at Morpeth boat ramp. All are welcome, contact the Hunter River Dragons on Facebook to let them know you're coming.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.