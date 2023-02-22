The Maitland Mercury
Home/Community

Hunter River Dragons receive $6k in state funding through the Local Sport Grants Program 2022/23

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
February 22 2023 - 1:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenny Aitchison MP (centre) with Hunter River Dragons members, when she attended the come and try day on Sunday to celebrate the grant. Picture supplied.

Morpeth's Hunter River Dragons have received $6,618 in state funding, which the group will put towards 'come and try' days and a new marquee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.