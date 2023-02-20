COREY Lamb is looking forward to being on familiar territory at Cypress Lakes for the $250,000 TPS Hunter Valley, starting Thursday - a slice of luck wouldn't go astray either.
Hindered by back spasms in the past month, Lamb got his swing going in the second round of the TPS Sydney at Bonnie Doon last week only for nature to intervene.
"In the second round, the back was OK and I thought I was getting something going," the Branxton professional said. "I smoked a drive down the fourth fairway and a crow picked up my ball and flew off. We didn't see the ball, so I couldn't take a drop where it was.
"I had to reload, hit the next one right and finished with an eight. It took me a hole to get my composure back. I went on to have three under for the rest of the round and would have made the cut if not for the crow. It was the best I have hit it in a while. Unfortunately the result didn't show it."
Bonnie Doon was the third straight cut that Lamb has missed.
"I have been getting muscle spasms in my back, which tightens everything up," he said. "The past couple of tournaments I was in doubt so there was no preparation.
"It is getting better but not 100 per cent. I'm looking forward to this week. Cypress Lakes is a course I know well. Once I get on a run, I can keep it going."
Hunter Valley is the final stop in the TPS series, which combines men and women in the same event, and has attracted a strong field including last-start Korn Ferry Tour-winner Rhein Gibson.
There are two other tournaments - the NSW and National PGA - remaining in the season and Lamb needs a strong finish to retain his Australasian tour card.
"I'm well outside. I haven't been playing well enough," he said. "I need a top five and a couple of good results, otherwise, it's back to Q-school.
"The situation makes me push a bit more. I have been playing at Cypress a fair bit. The course is in great condition and I'd say the scores will be pretty low."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
