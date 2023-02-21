It was all worth it in the end for runner Dillon Rinn despite taking on the most gruelling challenge of his life.
A crowd of supporters welcomed the 27-year-old from Aberglasslyn as he crossed the finish line on Sunday at the Maitland Athletics Centre.
It capped a huge achievement for Mr Rinn who challenged himself to run 50 kilometres for 50 days in an effort to raise $10,000 for mental health organisation Beyond Blue.
The total is now edging closer to $11,000 after Sunday's finish.
"Some donations are still coming in which is incredible, I put that $10,000 limit there and I didn't think I would get it and it's amazing to see it reached and now surpassed," Mr Rinn said.
"I am going to keep it open a while and hopefully more people can make donations."
It wasn't all plain sailing for the 27-year-old with the early part of the challenge taking a significant toll on his body.
"From the start or the weeks building into it I didn't give the challenge enough credit," he said.
"I was only averaging around 40 to 45kms a week and then I moved to 60 to 65kms a week."
"Going from that to 400kms a week is a big difference for the body."
Mr Rinn suffered Achilles tendon pain by day three and soon found walking difficult let alone running.
He persevered and his body adjusted with him incredibly running 100kms to finish on Sunday.
By that time the Maitland community had rallied behind him.
"I think it was about half way through my challenge when people started really getting together and coming out," he said.
"They did quite a few laps with me, a whole bunch of different people, walking, running with me or just being there and providing that sort of presence."
"Me knowing that there is someone there supporting makes a massive difference, I couldn't thank those people enough."
Sleeping became a struggle for Mr Rinn throughout the challenge and he thanked his partner Brooke for her support over the 50 days.
"She kept me grounded and it was it was incredible because without her it would have been a whole different experience," he said.
"I had a lot of emotions going on during those times, I was tired, I have never been so sleep deprived in my life."
Despite this there wasn't a moment where Mr Rinn contemplated not finishing.
"It's amazing what the body is capable of, they say if you do something like that and injuries occur and if you keep at it and persevere the body will adjust," he said.
"In the moment you don't think it's true but you keep going and keep going and eventually it does and thank god because it was probably the toughest thing I've ever done in my life."
Donations can be made at https://gofund.me/b7dbd3e0
