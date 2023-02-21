The Maitland Mercury
Dillon Rinn of Aberglasslyn ran 50 kilometres a day for 50 days to raise money for Beyond Blue

By Ben Carr
Updated February 21 2023 - 2:51pm, first published 11:27am
Dillon Rinn was cheered on as he completed his running challenge at Maitland Athletics Centre on Sunday. Picture supplied
Dillon Rinn is congratulated by his partner Brooke on Sunday at The Maitland Athletics Centre. Pitcure supplied.

It was all worth it in the end for runner Dillon Rinn despite taking on the most gruelling challenge of his life.

