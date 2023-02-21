The Maitland Mercury
Home/Sport/Cricket

Saturday promises to produce another exiting round of cricket as top teams fight it out for finals spots.

BC
By Ben Carr
Updated February 21 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Western Suburbs pace bowler Harry King in action earlier this season. Picture by Michael Hartshorn

It's going to be an exciting Saturday of cricket in the Maitland first grade competition as round 13 fixtures draw to a close.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BC

Ben Carr

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.