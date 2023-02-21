It's going to be an exciting Saturday of cricket in the Maitland first grade competition as round 13 fixtures draw to a close.
In a tight race for final spots Thornton are well placed in their match after declaring at 8/317 with Eastern Suburbs 2/30 in response.
The fourth placed Thornton batted first at King Edward Park after winning the toss in hot conditions.
Top scorer Jono Gabriel got Thornton off to a flying start falling just short of a century on 98 while Jack Bennett was the standout for Eastern Suburbs taking 4/59 from 18 overs
Top of the table Western Suburbs are slightly ahead in their run chase against third-placed City United at Robins Oval.
In a delicately poised match City United were bowled out for 155 with Todd Francis top scoring on 56 and Harrison King leading the way with the ball for Western Suburbs taking 6/47 off 16.5 overs.
Western Suburbs have reached 4/72 in response with Shannon Threlfo not out on 37 and Todd Francis the pick of the bowlers for City United taking 1/6 off 8 overs.
Second-placed Kurri Weston Mulbring are in a strong position having declared at 9/296 against Tenambit Morpeth.
In a solid team outing at the Central Cricket Grounds Kurri Weston Mulbring were led by half centuries to Steven Abel (52), Liam Neild (53) and Sam Dalibozek (56).
Ryan Wind took 4/59 for Tenambit Morpeth and will resume their innings on Saturday at 1/28.
A brilliant century from Matt Sugen has helped Northern Suburbs to 8/274 in their 80 overs against Raymond Terrace at Lorn Park.
In a commanding innings Sudgen made 128 from just 137 balls including 6 sixes and 7 fours whilst opener Ben Sugden made 66.
In hot conditions the main wicket takers for Raymond Terrace were Daniel Upward who got through 26 overs taking 3/98 and Jaxon Brooks with 4/93 from his 24 overs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.