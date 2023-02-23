The Maitland Mercury
What's on

What's on around Maitland this weekend - February 24, 25 and 26

February 24 2023 - 8:00am
Musician Indy Sue will perform at the Urban Jungle pop up on Moore Street on Saturday from 12pm to 1.30pm. Picture supplied

MARKET DAY

