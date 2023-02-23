MARKET DAY
EAST MAITLAND CWA HALL
Head to East Maitland CWA Hall this Sunday, February 25 from 8am to 1pm for the group's February market day. There will be lots for sale from handicrafts and, plants and bric a brac to the CWA's famous cakes and slices. The address is 162 George Street, East Maitland.
LIVE MUSIC
MOORE STREET
Head to the lush pop up Urban Jungle on Moore Street, next to the ANZ, for some live lunchtime tunes this Saturday from 12pm to 1.30pm, courtesy of local musician Indy Sue. The new laneway space is decked out in vertical gardens, a misting system and lots of seating. It's part of council's Maitlanes initiative.
STREET PARTY
THE LEVEE
It's time to get on your dancing shoes, with The Levee shared zone set to come alive this Sunday afternoon between 4.30pm and 8.30pm. Featuring music from Dave Wells and The High Andies, a pop up bar from The Dusty Miner, food trucks and activities for the little ones, what better way to round off the weekend than great food, great tunes and great vibes.
MUSIC FESTIVAL
MAITLAND SHOWGROUND
Head to Maitland Showground from midday this Saturday to experience the Hunter's first three stage house and techno festival. The More NRG Music and Arts Festival is set to be an intimate gathering that explores the possibilities of electronic music, dance and the visual arts. Visit morenrgfestival.com.au.
FREE ART
MRAG
Round out the weekend with a pitstop to Maitland Regional Art Gallery, during their weekly Free Art Sunday activities for kids of all ages. All materials are provided and Free Art Sunday is staffed by art tutors who encourage parents and little ones to engage in hands on art activities. It runs from 11.45am to 12.30pm.
