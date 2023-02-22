New Bulldogs coach Danny Linnane will get his first glimpse at how his side is coming together for 2023 when they take on the Macquarie Scorpions this Saturday in Kurri Kurri.
It's been a hectic couple of weeks for Linnane after recently stepping into the first grade coaching role following the departure of 2022 Coach Aaron Watts.
"We've signed a lot of new players to the club, no one's really seen them play, there's about eight or nine Kiwis we've got over here and they've all come through recommendations," he said.
"Until we actually have a game, they're training well, but until we actually have a game, we won't actually know what sort of quality we've got."
Linnane was originally set to coach Kurri's reserve grade side after successfully working with the club's juniors over the last couple of years.
After a disappointing campaign in 2022 and a high turnover of players the Bulldogs will likely field a young side.
"There's a lot of good young juniors coming up...potentially two or three of those boys who will be pushing claims for first grade this year," he said
"But in saying that we have been successful in in obtaining another three or four very good local junior players from other clubs."
While it will be important for the new players to gel and get match fitness, Linnane said he won't be able to gauge too much from the outcome.
"I think Macquarie will have at least seven or eight of their regular first graders out and we will have another four or five out ourselves", he said.
"It's probably just a matter of just getting some of the boys, the newer ones, working on some combinations and just getting some match fitness."
The trial game will headline a big day for Rugby League fans as Kurri Kurri Sportsground hosts the Newcastle Knights against the South Sydney Rabbitohs kicking off at 11.30am with the Harold Matthews U17s.
At 1pm the SG Ball U19s will be followed by the Tarsha Gale U19s at 2.30pm with the Harvey Norman Women's Tackle at 4.10pm.
The Bulldogs will then take on the Scorpions in a combination game of U19s and Reserve Grade at 5.30pm followed by the main game at 7.15pm
"We hosted the Knights last year with the game and made some good money on the day," he said.
"Kurri's a club that hasn't got a leagues club so we do heavily rely a lot on sponsors and gate takings and beer sales, so the Knights have actually supported us great over the years."
