The severe thunderstorm warning for the Hunter has been cancelled, but redevelopment of localised havy rainfall is possible later today. Visit www.bom.gov.au for the latest updates.
The Bureau of Meteorology has updated its severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.
Locations which may be affected include Cessnock, Maitland, Raymond Terrace, Wallsend and Singleton.
Pokolbin recorded 80mm in 6 hours to 10.30am.
The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall for people in Maitland, Cessnock and parts of Newcastle.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours (from 8.30am Wednesday, February 22).
A southerly change is combining with an upper trough to promote embedded thunderstorm activity with possible localised heavy falls.
Awaba, Lake Macquarie (Stony Creek) recorded 53mm in 30 minutes to 8.15am.
The State Emergency Service advises that people should:
In other news:
For the rest of Wednesday
There is a very high (90 per cent) chance of showers for the rest of Wednesday, becoming less likely in the late afternoon and evening. There is chance of a severe thunderstorm, with daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 20s.
Thursday
Thursday is expected to be partly cloudy with a slight (30 per cent) chance of a shower. Overnight temperatures will fall to between 12 and 16, with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid 20s.
Friday
Friday is set to be partly cloudy with a near zero chance of showers. Daytime temperatures will reach the mid to high 20s with 15 to 25 km/h east to southeasterly winds becoming light during the evening.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.