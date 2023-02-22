The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Updated

Bureau of Meteorology issues severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Hunter

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated February 22 2023 - 3:27pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Levee this morning (Wednesday, February 22). Picture by Simone De Peak.

Update - 3.30pm Wednesday, February 22

The severe thunderstorm warning for the Hunter has been cancelled, but redevelopment of localised havy rainfall is possible later today. Visit www.bom.gov.au for the latest updates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.