Flash flooding has occurred at several locations across the city, thanks to a wet weather system that is tracking inland.
The deluge across the Hunter has caused widespread flash flooding, road closures and almost 300 calls for assistance to the State Emergency Service.
The rain is part of a "southerly buster" pushing its way up the coast at a slow pace, the Bureau of Meteorology's Jonathan How said.
By early afternoon Maitland had received 87 millimetres of rain since 9am on Wednesday and Tocal had 63 millimetres fell during the same period.
There were also decent totals around the wider Hunter. Hexham had 77 millimetres, Seaham had 27 millimetres, Elderslie picked up 71 mm and Pokolbin had 28mm.
"It crossed Sydney about midnight and headed north," the senior meteorologist said.
"We have seen flash flooding, heavy falls and a severe storm warning which has since been cancelled, but could be reinstated later today. The system has stretched from Redhead Beach through to Maitland."
Some of the biggest rainfall totals were recorded in Windale, which received 186 millimetres from midnight to 2pm and Cessnock which surpassed 103 millimetres in the same timeframe.
Many areas through the south of the Hunter saw 50 to 100 millimetres fall before 9am.
The NSW State Emergency Service Maitland Unit has encouraged anyone who needs sandbags to pick them up from their headquarters at Waterworks Rutherford.
The unit has received many calls for assistance and is working through those jobs.
A spokesman for the SES said the Central Coast, Port Stephens and Hunter crews had received 296 calls for help since 8pm Tuesday, including three flood water rescues.
The hardest hit areas were Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle with many people reporting leaking roofs and water in houses.
Motorists continue to ignore warnings about driving through flood waters with SES crews rescuing two vehicles in East Maitland and Lisarow, as well as a horse stuck in floodwaters at Heatherbrae.
According to Live Traffic, the impacted roads are:
Aberglasslyn:
Aberglasslyn Road near McKeachie Drive.
East Maitland:
Fitzroy Street, between Anne and Riley Streets.
Alliance Street, between Fieldsend Street and Young Street.
Lawes Street, between Quarry Street and Alliance Street.
Raymond Terrace Road, between Tenambit Street and Metford Road.
Chelmsford Drive, between the New England Highway and the roundabout at Molly Morgan Drive.
Brisbane Street, between Garnett Road and Perth Avenue.
Brush Farm Road, between Morpeth Road and Pitnacree Road.
Melbourne Street, at the railway underpass.
Farley:
Wollombi Road near the Regiment Road intersection.
Lorn:
Belmore Road between Glenarvon Road and Melrose Street.
Maitland:
Devonshire Street between Grant Street and Athel Dombrain Drive.
High Street, across from Minister's Park.
Metford:
Turton Street, near Chifley Street.
Raworth:
Morpeth Road, near Linuwel School.
Rutherford:
Shipley Drive, between the New England Highway and Hinkler Avenue, and at the intersection of Shipley Drive and Farrier Place.
New England Highway, between Anambah Road and Denton Park Drive.
Thornton:
Kooralbyn Street.
Raymond Terrace Road near Government Road.
The Bureau of Meteorology issued a severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall for people in Maitland, Cessnock and parts of Newcastle on Wednesday morning.
