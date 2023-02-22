NEW arrival Phillip Cancar thought he was back in Scotland after the Jets trained in torrential rain at Maitland on Wednesday morning.
It's what Cancar learned during an eight-month stay at Scottish Premier League outfit Livingston that the defender plans to put to use in his return to the A-League.
"Going over there, seeing how it is, the atmosphere, the style of play, the intensity," he said. "Every match means something. You are playing for promotion, to avoid relegation, European football.
"Every game matters, every session matters, every second matters. You can't switch off. It was a great experience and an eye-opener to how competitive it is over there. I'm sure I will be back there in the future."
A replacement for Jordan Elsey during the transfer window, Cancar made his debut in the final stages of the Jets' 1-0 win over Macarthur.
"It has been good. The boys, the boss, the coaching staff have helped me settle in straight away," Cancar said.
After a breakthrough 2021-22 A-League season with Western Sydney, Cancar was signed by the Lions and started in the league-opener against Rangers.
"I had a slight injury that week. I broke my left finger, but I kept it to myself," he said. "I wasn't going to miss out on that type of game. The Rangers supporters were crazy. The intensity of the game. Jumping from the A-League to playing over there, was a great experience."
It begs the question, why come back?
"Going over there was a massive step, but you have to play," said Cancar, who was limited to three league appearances for Livingston. "I am coming to an age where I need to play. We have a new Olympics squad coming up.
"I sat down with the [Livingston] manager and he said that I was still young and had to be patient.
"An opportunity came up here at the Jets and I thought I have to get back to playing. I can't sit around doing nothing. I spoke with the boss and a few boys here. They are all said it was a great team environment and a winning mentality here. That is what I want."
Cancar has signed an 18-month deal with Newcastle, but has ambitions to return to Europe.
"I spoke to the boss about it. We have big plans here as a team," he said.
"The dream is to play in Europe. You have to have big dreams but can take small steps. Coming back to Australia is no problem for me. I need to start playing, trust the process, trust the gaffer and trust the boys."
Competition for positions in defence is fierce at the Jets. Carl Jenkinson and Matt Jurman have started in the past six games in which the Jets have been unbeaten.
Barring injury, they will start against Western United at home on Saturday.
Mark Natta is also pushing hard for a recall after a strong start to the campaign.
"We haven't lost for a good five or six games now. You can see something building and I can't wait to be a part of it," Cancar said.
"Carl played overseas in the Premier League for so long. Matt has a lot of experience here. I have learned so much in the space of a week and a half."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
