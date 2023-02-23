Bodies and minds were pushed to their limit recently as the Maitland Pickers participated in a culture camp.
Now in it is fourth year the camp focuses on pushing physical limits and forging closer relationships and according to coach Matt Lantry it's a reason the Pickers have such a close playing group.
"I don't think I've ever been in a club where I've seen in particular first grade and reserve grade squads so tightly knit," he said.
"This year in particular, I think it's been really evident that we've got a one club mentality and a one club approach."
"It's something we've worked really hard on to try and consistently improve our culture."
"Culture I think is an overused term...and we all have different opinions but the one thing we will do is identify our own culture and make sure that our players have a significant contribution into that."
The coach rates this preseason as the hardest of the four years he has been at the club.
Its something that will hold the 2022 Premiers in good stead, starting with their first game against the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs on March 23.
The challenging circuit through the streets of Maitland was designed not only to build the players physical strength but focus on areas of leadership and strategy.
"The boys were in four groups of nine, where they had to push a wheelbarrow for the first ten and a half kilometres but always had to have a teammate in it," he said.
"And then for the final nine and a half, there was a two and a half kilometre trek and then for the final seven and a half kilometers they were carrying over 100 kilos of excess weight."
"Awkward things, we had 35 kilo med balls, 20 kilo dumbbells and kettlebells, 20 kilo weight plates."
Attention will now turn to the club's trial game against Northern Hawks on March 4 and a trial against the Wyong Roos the following weekend.
Lantry does admit the trial games will be somewhat of a challenge for the club with up to seven players missing due to selection in the Newcastle Rebels squad.
