The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Maitland still cleaning up after storm left roads flooded, roofs leaking and water in homes

Belinda-Jane Davis
By Belinda-Jane Davis
Updated February 23 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 1:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melville Ford Bridge left submerged after a deluge hit Maitland on Wednesday. Picture by Maitland Council

Maitland residents made more calls for help than any other part of the Hunter and Central Coast when severe weather hit the city this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Belinda-Jane Davis

Belinda-Jane Davis

Journalist

Passionate about community news

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.