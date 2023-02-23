Maitland residents made more calls for help than any other part of the Hunter and Central Coast when severe weather hit the city this week.
Roads turned into lakes, roofs couldn't hold out the deluge and some motorists ignored warnings and drove through floodwater as the city was lashed with intense rain on Wednesday.
One motorist, who drove through a flooded Chelmsford Drive near the New England Highway, broke down and had to wade through the water to safety.
There were 79 calls for help from Maitland and 334 from the entire Hunter and Central Coast region.
NSW State Emergency Service Deputy Zone Commander Matthew Kirby said the demand for help in Maitland caught them by surprise.
"We weren't expecting as many jobs as we did get. We weren't expecting it to be as inland, it was meant to be more coastal," he said.
"There were reports of leaking roofs and a request for sandbags.
"There was water coming into homes through doors and garages - there was so much water there wasn't anywhere for it to go."
More than 90 millimetres of rain was dumped on the city.
Surrounding areas also recorded high totals.
Tocal and Pokolbin both received 96 millimetres, Seaham had 54mm and Elderslie had 111mm. In Newcastle, 81mm fell at Tighes Hill and 83mm at Broadmeadow.
There were road closures in Aberglasslyn, East Maitland, Farley, Maitland, Metford, Rutherford and Raworth.
The Melville Ford Bridge was submerged due to flooding and remains closed.
Maitland council will reopen the bridge after the Hunter River level has fallen and the structure has been inspected.
East Maitland was the hardest hit suburb with the most road closures, many of them near creeks.
Cessnock, Lake Macquarie and Newcastle were also among the hardest hit areas in the Hunter, mainly due to leaking roofs and water coming into houses.
The NSW SES Maitland Unit opened its headquarters at Waterworks Road, Rutherford so residents could collect sandbags to help protect their homes.
The system, which was part of a "southerly buster" hit Sydney about midnight on Wednesday before slowly moving inland in a northerly direction, the Bureau of Meteorology's Jonathan How said.
The SES has urged residents to be prepared for more storms and stay up to date with warnings.
Deputy Commander Kirby said The Bureau of Meteorology issued severe weather warnings on its website and the NSW SES units also broadcast this information.
The SES Maitland Unit was still responding to some of the 79 jobs on Thursday.
"You do get these summer storms that will come through," Deputy Commander Kirby said.
"People need to keep an eye on the Bureau's website and we put information out as well, so keep an eye on the local SES Facebook page."
Deputy Commander Kirby reminded residents to ring the SES on 132 500 if they were in need of help or call Triple Zero in a life-threatening emergency.
The cool change that came with the rain will be short lived.
Maitland is expected to remain warm this weekend with a top of 29 degrees on Saturday and 32 on Sunday.
