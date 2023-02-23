Third placed City United will be looking for a brilliant bowling performance in the hope of pulling off a memorable victory in the second day of their clash against current ladder leaders Western Suburbs at Robins Oval on Saturday.
City United captain Matt Trappel hopes some early wickets will put pressure on the Western Suburbs batting line up.
"I think Wests would be happy in their position but us picking up four wickets, that was a huge comeback after we probably left at least 60 or 70 runs short on our first innings," he said
"We just have to turn up on day two, and hopefully get a couple of early wickets and if we can get them six for under 100 that puts a little pressure on their batting line-up."
City were dismissed for 155 with Western Suburbs 4/72 in reply and in a tight race for final spots the result could have a large bearing on where each team finishes.
"A little bit disappointing on a very hot day and a good wicket that we only managed 155 but the Wests guys bowled really well and they were up for the challenge," he said.
"But it was good for us to take four wickets because it's got us back into the game and we're definitely in with a big chance if we turn up and win the first session."
The City captain says a top two finish is critical with wet March weather having an impact on results in previous seasons.
"There's five teams vying for the top four, this game against Wests is basically, pending last round, is really for a top two spot," he said.
A key player for Trappel will be in-form Todd Francis who continues to produce with bat and ball.
"I think Todd Francis is obviously coming off 100 and he got 50 last week and so it was good to see he continued his form and I think he bowled eight overs for six runs," he said.
"He's going to be critical this week with his left arm off-spin, he keep's it very tight and hopefully he can be backed up by our other bowlers.
"If we're going to win this game, we're going to have to go out and create pressure and make every run hard to come by."
Another big innings from Jono Gabriel has Thornton well placed to continue their push to secure a top four finish in their clash with Eastern Suburbs.
Opener Gabriel produced another fine display of power hitting reaching 98 and contributions down the order meant Thunder captain and brother Matt Gabriel could declare at 9/317.
The captain was full of praise for his brother. "He just continually scores runs which gets us off to a flyer because he scores them quite quickly," he said.
With nine overs remaining Thornton put pressure on the Easts' top order to have them 2/30 at the close of play.
Happy with where his team are in the game Gabriel knows a result is vital to Thornton's finals chances. "The way we're looking at it with results, if you win this game, and then we win the next against Kurri there's an opportunity for us to finish second if the results go our way," he said.
He knows a fast start on Saturday could prove all the difference. "I'm looking a bit further and I'm hoping to get maybe a bit more than just the win this weekend," he said. "If we can bowl and field like I know we can I'd back us to get 18 wickets on Saturday."
Gabriel acknowledges weather may play a part and Thornton's priority will be to claim the six points first with the potential to claim an outright win.
"If we can get some early ones in that first session on Saturday I don't think there's any reason why we can't go on and get outright points."
