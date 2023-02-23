The Maitland Mercury
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

A man has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital after he fell while cleaning the roof

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated February 23 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 4:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture supplied

A man in his 70's has suffered abdominal, pelvic, chest and shoulder injuries after falling through a skylight at his home in Cessnock.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.