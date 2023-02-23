A man in his 70's has suffered abdominal, pelvic, chest and shoulder injuries after falling through a skylight at his home in Cessnock.
The man was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter critical care medical team just after midday today.
He was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital and remains in a stable condition.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
