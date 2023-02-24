It was in 2015 playing for the Easts Tigers in the QLD Cup Rugby League competition when Brenton Horwood met Casey Lyons, co-founder of LIVIN, a Gold Coast based mental health organisation.
Mr Lyons was promoting a message of positive mental health and wellbeing to the Tigers playing group.
Tragically the group had just been rocked by the suicide of a teammate.
"When you are close to someone, and this is not a standalone example, but it really rocks everyone when that kind of thing happens, It's quite tragic," Mr Horwood said.
"So from meeting Casey and understanding what their purpose was I really attached myself to that cause."
On Saturday he took to a trail at Lake Crackenback in the Snowy Mountains with his wife Emily to tackle a half marathon, raising over $5000 for LIVIN.
Started in 2013 by Casey Lyons and Sam Webb after the passing of a friend, the organisation delivers school programs, fundraises and sells clothing designed to start conversations around mental health.
"The founders are a year or two older than I am and for them to create this organization off of a tragic event is really quite admirable in the space of mental health," Mr Horwood said.
"It's an organization that I really wanted to get behind and support and my wife as well, that's why we chose them along with our own personal reasons and battles around mental illness."
The former Maitland Pickers premiership player has been training over the past few months.
"My body was well conditioned for rugby league and the short, sharp intensity and speed - there's not really much endurance around rugby league or not as much as in long distance running," he said.
Mr Horwood is still an actively involved with the Pickers, working as an assistant coach with the reserve grade side and the local rugby league community has rallied behind the cause.
"I'm really appreciative that people from around the club and the community have jumped on board and supported this cause," he said.
"I spoke briefly about it at the camp as well and mental illness is something that effects all of us at some stage in our lives, whether it's us personally or those we care about."
You can donate to Brenton Horwood's run at https://www.mycause.com.au/page/298484/horwoods-half-marathon
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.