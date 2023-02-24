Man charged in Hunter over shooting near Kempsey

The Maitland Mercury
Man arrested at Paxton, charged over January 26 shooting near Kempsey

Updated February 24 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 1:22pm
A man has been charged in the Hunter over an alleged shooting near Port Macquarie last month.

