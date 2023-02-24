Man charged in Hunter over shooting near Kempsey

A man has been charged in the Hunter over an alleged shooting near Port Macquarie last month.
The 28-year-old, who was arrested at a home on Adelaide Street at Paxton about 5.30pm on Thursday, is the second man to be charged over the incident.
Emergency crews were called to a home on Macleay Valley Way at Seven Oaks, just north of Kempsey, after reports of a shooting about 9.30pm on January 26.
Police arrived at the scene to find a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his arm.
He was taken to Port Macquarie Hospital in a stable condition.
Investigators established Strike Force Broughshane to make inquiries.
Police on Thursday conducted raids at homes in Greta, Rutherford and Paxton.
They arrested a 28-year-old man and charged him with discharging a firearm with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, acquiring a firearm subject to prohibition and acquiring ammunition subject to prohibition.
He was refused bail in Cessnock Local Court on Friday and will face Newcastle Local Court on April 19.
