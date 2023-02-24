From Woodberry to the lake and back to Maitland - Georgia Majchrzak's reputation precedes her.
The effervescent, young mum of two is East Maitland's newest hair stylist and has hit the ground running with a swathe of devotees.
Georgia is the owner and master stylist at Kahli Mane Hair Design and opened her salon in High Street, East Maitland in January.
Having lived in Woodberry for four years, Georgia took the leap and moved her salon, which was in Belmont, a bit closer to home.
Testament to her talent and caring nature, all her Lake Macquarie clients have followed her to Maitland.
Georgia said her new neighbours along High Street have been also been supportive.
"Community seems to be huge in Maitland," she said.
"It's quite big, but it's also quite small in the sense that everyone tends to know everyone, and everyone is so supportive of one another.
All the shops along here [High Street], we've gotten to know each other really well - a lot of the shops refer to me, I refer clients to them. Everyone's so lovely here."
Her top priority, always is balancing her business with caring for her two children, Kaden and Mahli - the inspirations behind the Kahli Mane name.
"The original plan was to name it The Mane Collective, and I fell in love with it but it just didn't really have that personal touch, I felt it needed a bit more meaning," Georgia said.
"A lot of people think my name is Kahli."
Becoming a business owner has been a double-positive for Georgia - not only does she get more purpose and fulfillment out of work now, but she can choose her own hours to spend more time with her kids.
"When I started working for myself, something that was really important to me was keeping a work-life balance," she said.
"It's been a huge adjustment trying to cater to a lot of my clients needs, and maintaining emotional and physical attentiveness to my children as well as owning a business, I really had to find that balance."
Georgia closes the salon on Mondays, Tuesdays and Sundays, and has designed her hours so she can pick her kids up from daycare at the end of every day.
In April 2022 she was a finalist for Outstanding Hairdresser in the Hunter Local Business Awards - a category that fellow Maitland hair stylist Karleen Jones won.
"It was so nice to even be on the same ranking as them," Georgia said.
Georgia originally became a hairdresser because she has always had a passion for hair.
As a child she was always styling or curling her family's hair, and after finishing school she completed qualifications in both beauty therapy and hairdressing.
"I've never looked back, it's the best thing I've ever done," she said.
"I adore my clients so much, they are very much not even clients anymore, they're family and friends at this point.
"They were really understanding of me being pregnant on the floor, as well as having my maternity leave, and it was nice to be able to return and they were still waiting for me."
Currently, the salon is in the process of a bit of a re-vamp as Georgia puts her own stamp on it.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
