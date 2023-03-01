Maitland Mustangs player Mila Wawszkowicz appears to have the world at her feet.
Last week her NSW team claimed gold at the Under-20 National Basketball Championships in Geelong defeating Victoria in the final.
The Mustangs' Will Mortimore played for the NSW men's under-20 team, picking up silver.
"We were kind of underestimated at the tournament," Wawszkowicz said. "Everyone beforehand was doubting us and saying that we weren't going to win and then we got there and we had a super cohesive team."
"There was no drama and everyone really respected each other and we were also super deep in the team - everyone could play and everyone was skilled."
"It was so fun and they are the best group of girls in my age group and we just get along so well, they're friends that I'll have forever."
After featuring for the Mustangs in the NBL1, the former Hunter Valley Grammar School student will depart in June to take up a four-year scholarship for the University of San Diego.
She will be joining the University's basketball program, turning out for the Toreros in the NCAA competition.
The academic high achiever will be studying behavioral neuroscience while at the University, which she picked from hundreds of schools.
"I wasn't sure whether I wanted to go to college or not, I had big career aspirations here...I really enjoy school just as much as I enjoy basketball," she said.
"Then a school in Houston, Houston Christian University, reached out to my dad about me and asked how I was going because they saw that I was making teams.
"So then when I started talking to them I sort of thought, well what else could I do? How could I push myself? What offers could I get?"
After a culling process, her former mentor and WNBL player Kristy Flores was able to provide about six contacts from her time spent in the collegiate system.
"We sent an email out to all of them with a little recruiting video and an introduction about myself and I think maybe three or four of them replied and San Diego was one of them," she said.
"I'd be up before school all the time for zoom chats with different schools in trying to get to know the coaches and trying to get them to offer me a scholarship, but San Diego was always my number one."
Wawszkowicz and her father Mark then travelled to the US in March last year scouting colleges on the east and west coast.
When they returned San Diego offered her a scholarship.
"My dad was the real MVP as well, he was constantly emailing coaches and everything for me while I was at school."
Coached by her father, Wawszkowicz has been playing basketball since the age of six and has a goal of playing in the WNBL once returning to Australia.
"I was always the little kid on the sideline that would watch the games and hand out the water bottles," she said.
"It's just super nice to be able to have a life experience that not many other people will get, it's very unique, and I'm super excited."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.