The rise and fall of Maitland's trams

In 1915 the level crossing just east of the High St Station was replaced by a bridge over the railway line. A proposal in 1921 to electrify the system came to nothing, and likewise it was never extended to Rutherford as some had hoped. The original line was divided into three 'sections' (Victoria St to Fitzroy St, Fitzroy St to High St Station and High St Station to Hannan St) with the fare a penny per section. Sunday patrons were charged double. The extensions to the West Maitland Station and Regent St were incorporated within the original sections.