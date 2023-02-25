The Maitland Mercury
Our History

The rise and fall of Maitland's trams

By Chas Keys
Updated February 26 2023 - 9:02am, first published 9:01am
The last tram departs with 'in loving memory' inscribed on the motor.

The steam tram inaugurated in 1909 was an important piece of publicly-owned and operated infrastructure for the two Maitlands. Initially the line ran from Victoria St, East Maitland to Hannan St in the West. At the Victoria St depot, the four motors and eight trail cars were housed under cover. Light repairs and painting were undertaken there.

