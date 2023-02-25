The rise and fall of Maitland's trams

The steam tram inaugurated in 1909 was an important piece of publicly-owned and operated infrastructure for the two Maitlands. Initially the line ran from Victoria St, East Maitland to Hannan St in the West. At the Victoria St depot, the four motors and eight trail cars were housed under cover. Light repairs and painting were undertaken there.
By May, 2009, the line was extended to Regent St, Campbells Hill, via the Long Bridge. A trestle was added on the bridge's northern (Oakhampton) side to accommodate it. The track was now four miles, five chains (about 6.6k) long. The following year a spur line of 37 chains (roughly 740 metres) from High St along Church St to the West Maitland Railway Station was added.
In 1915 the level crossing just east of the High St Station was replaced by a bridge over the railway line. A proposal in 1921 to electrify the system came to nothing, and likewise it was never extended to Rutherford as some had hoped. The original line was divided into three 'sections' (Victoria St to Fitzroy St, Fitzroy St to High St Station and High St Station to Hannan St) with the fare a penny per section. Sunday patrons were charged double. The extensions to the West Maitland Station and Regent St were incorporated within the original sections.
No trams operated on Sundays between 10.30am and 12 noon or between 6.30pm and 8.00. These were 'Church Hours'. In those days church services were 'protected' from potential 'competing' activities including sport and travel.
Maitland's trams never succeeded financially. They never competed effectively with privately-run motor buses operated by the East and West Maitland Motor Bus Company, and during the 1920s rising car ownership took a toll on patronage. The state government eventually decided that the "costly and wasteful" tram service would be closed. Local lobbying failed to overturn the decision. Probably, the combined population of East and West Maitland (about 11,000 in 1914) was insufficient to make the service viable.
The final trip occurred on the last day of 1926, Rube Digby at the controls. He blew the tram's whistle the whole way from Victoria St, and cars on the streets responded with their horns. The removal of the rails began in 1927 and the rolling stock went to Newcastle.
