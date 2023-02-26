It's an event that has become synonymous with Kurri Kurri and it was back in hair-raising form.
Mulletfest returned to the Chelmsford Hotel on Saturday, with more than 100 contestants competing for mullet glory in categories such as rookie, vintage, extreme and grubby.
Organiser Laura Johnson said the event began in 2018 with two goals - to inject money into the local economy and have some "good, clean fun" - which it continues to do today, while also raising funds for the Mark Hughes Foundation.
It has now expanded to a national competition with heats held around the country. Saturday's event was the third heat for 2023 and winners go on to the grand final later in the year.
"I think it's great that we have managed to grow and change but stay true to the original," Johnson said.
The mullet styles have also grown and changed since the inaugural event, Johnson said. She reckoned they even had an influence on COVID-19 lockdowns and working from home.
"You've got to remember the Zoom full body mullet," she said. "Which was business at the front where you put your makeup on and your shirt and then you still had your pyjama pants and your Ugg boots on the bottom.
"There was a lot of party at the back going on and business on top.
"So the Mulletfest soul was brought out in COVID. The light was shone upon the soul of the mullet."
Despite events in all parts of Australia, Johnson said many were still keen to make the trek to Kurri to compete at the home of Mulletfest.
"We've had people travel from Victoria, Queensland," Johnson said.
"We even have a gentleman who flew in from the UK to compete. He's a doctor and it's his 45th birthday today."
Trevor 'Snowy' Hawes has attended the past few years after growing a mullet for his best mate and grandson Ollie, 4 after a terrible accident about two years ago.
Snowy was reversing his car when Ollie ran out behind it and was hit.
"He spent two weeks in hospital," he said. "In an induced coma for a week.
"Fractured ribs, fractured skull. He lost a left kidney - 12 months ago it rejuvenated itself and came back."
After that Ollie had his hair cut into a mullet, so Snowy did too.
"My wife said 'after Mulletfest will you get it chopped off?' and I said 'no, I think I'll keep it," he said.
For others however, the competition is fierce and preparation is highly important.
Cruz Symons, 16, has won the 14-17 year category the past three years and was back for another chance to make the grand final and take a fourth crown.
"It kind of started after a footy grand final, we all cut them and then I just kept it," he said.
He said the outfit was just as an important as the hairdo - with a look he described as "80s but sexier", complete with drawn-on abs and different coloured socks.
And his advice for someone growing a mullet? "Get yourself a girlfriend who knows how to brush hair."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
