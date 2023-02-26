The Maitland Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Weather

Hunter weather: chance of thunderstorm, damaging winds, large hail and heavy falls

Updated February 27 2023 - 9:30am, first published 9:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A thunderstorm is forecast to roll across the Hunter later this afternoon.

THE Hunter is in line for a possible thunderstorm on Monday evening with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting damaging winds, large hail and heavy falls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Maitland news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.