A Maitland councillor is pushing for changes to be made to Maitland's Australia Day program because he believes the day has lost its community spirit.
In a notice of motion to tomorrow night's council meeting, Cr Peter Garnham said he feels the event should bring the community together.
"With the format change due to COVID, large gatherings, whilst essential at the time, I believe the celebration of being an Australian has lost the vibrancy and community spirit that we have enjoyed over the years," he said.
"I am not against holding the raft events on the river as well, but I feel we need to pull the community together and 'celebrate what a privilege it is to be an Australian today'.
"I would also like to see all our different cultures be represented on the day so we are inclusive of all cultures and histories, and show what a diverse community we are today."
The notice of motion suggests a review into council's Australia Day activities should consider the return of activities in the morning being held in Maitland Park, including a free barbecue breakfast, as well as Maitland City Brass Band, City of Maitland Pipes and Drums and Maitland City Choir to be invited to participate annually.
It also suggests the annual citizenship and awards ceremony to be held at Maitland Town Hall later in the morning.
Maitland City Council group manager David Evans responded "a review of Australia Day has been planned and a briefing with council will be scheduled".
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
