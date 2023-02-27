New Kurri Kurri Bulldogs coach Danny Linnane was left impressed with his side's determination in defence despite going down to Macquarie Scorpions 16-8 in their first trial game of the season.
Fans were treated to six games at Kurri Kurri Sportsground on Saturday with Newcastle Knights junior and women's teams facing off against the South Sydney Rabbitohs in their round four clashes.
Linnane said the club was happy with a greater turnout than expected.
"Actually a few people said that they were a bit surprised by how many people were there," he said.
"Obviously with all the new players the locals have got a lot of interest just to come down and see how they went."
"The weather was quite warm throughout the day but cooled off at night so it was comfortable for people once reserve grade and first grade came on to sit there and watch."
The Bulldogs led at the break in the main game before weight of possession saw the Scorpions cross for two tries in the second half.
"I was actually very pleased with the whole outcome and the newer guys I wanted to have a look at, no one disappointed," he said.
"Obviously a few things to work on with our defence and attack but it's a brand new side."
"I knew things weren't going to run smoothly on the paddock, which they didn't, but there were a lot of promising signs there."
With only four players from the Bulldogs 2022 campaign lining up on Saturday, Linnane said the next two weeks will be vital in growing combinations ahead of the season opener against the Maitland Pickers on March 26.
The Bulldogs will return to Kurri Sportsground this Saturday when they take on South Newcastle across four grades kicking off at 4pm followed by another home trial the following weekend against Lakes United.
"It's probably one more trial than what we would like to have but with so many new players we need to have a good look at them," Linnane said.
