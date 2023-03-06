How and where to vote early around Maitland in the 2023 NSW election

Whether you will be out of the area on election day, have to work or something else, there are options to vote early ahead of the NSW election on March 25.
Postal vote applications are open now on the NSW Electoral Commission website, and postal vote packs will be sent out to voters' nominated address from Monday, March 13.
There are three pre-polling locations in Maitland, and across the state early voting centres open from Saturday, March 18.
If voting outside your district, you will be asked to complete and sign a declaration envelope.
In other news:
Maitland Church of Christ, 1 Garnett Road, East Maitland. Open from Monday, March 20 to Friday, March 24 (8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Wednesday, 8.30am to 8pm Thursday, 8.30am to 6pm Friday). Accessibility; building has lips and/or steps, may have limited circulation space in voting area, path of travel from car park may be difficult.
Maitland City Corps Rutherford, 1 Compton Street Rutherford. Open from Saturday, March 18 to Friday, March 24 (8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Wednesday, 8.30am to 8pm Thursday, 8.30am to 6pm Friday, 9am to 6pm Saturday). Accessibility; Path of travel may require assistance.
Maitland Election Manager's Office, Unit 4/555 High Street Maitland. Open from Saturday, March 18 to Friday, March 24 (8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Wednesday, 8.30am to 8pm Thursday, 8.30am to 6pm Friday, 9am to 6pm Saturday). Accessibility; fully wheelchair accessible.
You may be eligible to vote in person before election day at an early voting centre for a state election if you:
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.