Whether you will be out of the area on election day, have to work or something else, there are options to vote early ahead of the NSW election on March 25.
Postal vote applications are open now on the NSW Electoral Commission website, and postal vote packs will be sent out to voters' nominated address from Monday, March 13.
There are three pre-polling locations in Maitland. Early voting centres are open from Saturday, March 18 to Friday, March 24.
Early voting locations in Maitland:
Maitland Church of Christ, 1 Garnett Road, East Maitland. Monday to Wednesday 8.30am to 5.30pm, Thursday 8.30am to 8pm, Friday 8.30am to 6pm.
Maitland City Corps Rutherford, 1 Compton Street Rutherford. Monday to Wednesday 8.30am to 5.30pm, Thursday 8.30am to 8pm, Friday 8.30am to 6pm, Saturday 9am to 6pm.
Maitland Election Manager's Office, Unit 4/555 High Street Maitland. Monday to Wednesday 8.30am to 5.30pm, Thursday 8.30am to 8pm, Friday 8.30am to 6pm, Saturday 9am to 6pm. Fully wheelchair accessible.
