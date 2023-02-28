Maitland Touch under-14 boys added their names to the history books over the weekend when they claimed the Northern Conference Junior State Cup in Dubbo.
After becoming Maitland's first team to win the title in almost 25 years they will head to Sydney on Sunday to play Southern Conference winners Wagga Wagga in the State Final.
The Redbacks defeated Doyalson 8-5 in the final with Maitland player Riley Barnes taking out player of the match.
Maitland Touch Association president Shelly Rush-Nichols said the under-14 side had been playing together for the past five years and would play touch every night of the week if allowed.
"This is quite a unique playing group, they're quite good mates...and they'll be playing in our men's competition tonight in their grand final with a couple of the dads," she said.
Over 250 players, coaches and parents made the trip to Dubbo with players featuring in up to four 25-minute games over Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
"We've never played on a surface like it, it was like playing on a bowling green," Rush-Nichols said.
"The kids were treated to first class facilities, everything was spot on, it was great."
In a highly successful weekend for Maitland, the Association finished third in the Club Championship behind the Northern Beaches and Manly.
The club were semi finalists in under-10 girls and boys, under-16 boys and under-18 boys, while the under-12, 16 and 18 girls were quarter finalists.
Rush-Nichols said it was a landmark tournament and players, coaches and parents should be very proud of the achievement.
"The club is nearly 50-years-old, we're 50 in three years, I'd have to go back through the archives but I don't think we've ever ranked in the top three for a junior state cup conference," she said.
In a busy end to the touch football season, the Maitland Touch Association heads to Coffs Harbour to play in the National Touch League tournament beginning on March 8.
