Battle for Maitland first grade cricket minor premiership to go to final round

The battle for the Maitland first grade cricket minor premiership is still alive with Western Suburbs and Kurri Weston Mulbring both in the running with one round remaining in the 2022-23 regular season.
Wests and the Warriors are guaranteed top two finishes after their contrasting wins against City United and Tenambit Morpeth in round 13.
KWM, who are on 57 points, travel to take on Thornton at Thornton Oval and Wests, on top with 60, are away to Easts.
The Griffins can still technically make the top four. They must beat Wests and rely on the Warriors to have a big win against Thornton to finish equal on points with Thornton and overcome the Thunder's superior net run rate and for and against quotient.
City host Raymond Terrace and Norths, fresh from a 90-run win against the Lions, are away to Tenambit Morpeth.
An unbeaten 83 by Shannon Threlfo proved the difference in a titanic battle between Wests and City at Robins Oval on Saturday.
Wests finally prevailed by two-wickets with the Plovers posting 8/156 chasing City's first innings total of 155.
City skipper Matt Trappel said Threlfo's innings was outstanding and he proved the difference in the result, which effectively ended City's hopes of a top two finish.
"We were probably 50 runs short of what we needed. Our bowlers stuck to it though and it came down right to the wire," Trappel said.
"Apart from Shannon it could have been a very different result, he batted very well."
In the end Harry King blasted Wests out of trouble with 21 off just 12 balls, including three fours and a six. Luke Kealy with 15 and Izach Dennis with 12 at the top of the innings were the only other Plovers batters to reach double figures.
Izaac Coyle had the best return with 3-18 off six overs for City.
After two wash-outs to start 2023, Kurri Weston Mulbring have been in tremendous form winning their past three games with 200-plus totals and putting themselves in position to pull off outrights wins against City and Tenambit Morpeth in the past two, two-day encounters.
After declaring on 9/296 on day one, the Warriors dismissed Tenambit for 106 in their first innings, but the Bulls dug deep in the second and at the close of bay they were 0-74.
Thornton went a long way to ensuring a top-four finish with an 112-run win against Easts.
The Thunder declared for 8/317 on day one and dismissed Easts on Saturday for 205.
Thornton skipper Matt Gabriel said their bowlers bowled well, but the fielding was not up to scratch with a number of chances and half-chances put down.
"We could have put pressure on them to bat twice if we took our chances. We were pretty disappointed with our fielding, which needs to pick up if we make the finals," Gabriel said.
In the final game, Northern Suburbs defeated Raymond Terrace to collect their third win of the season on the back of Matt Sugden's unbeaten 128 and a six wicket haul by David Hancock.
Norths, with Ben Sugden also contributing 66, made 8/274 on day one and dismissed Raymond Terrace for 183 on day two, led by Hancock's 6-36 off 16 overs and 3-12 by Ben Sugden.
