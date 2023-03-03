East Maitland entrepreneur David Griffiths and his business partner Dave Nicol have reached into a niche market and launched a company dedicated to men's grooming - one believed to be an Australian first.
The Bare Skull Company was launched in April, 2022 and was specifically tailored and formulated for men living in the Hunter and Australia wide, who shave their heads.
Mr Nicol who suffers from male pattern baldness has been searching for Australian products for years, but hasn't had any luck.
"The only thing I could find were products based in the US," he said.
With over 30 years in sales, the pair decided to combine their complimentary but different skill sets to create the start up which tailors to a niche market.
"I had a problem and it needed solving and no one else was solving it so I thought I'll do it," Mr Nicol said.
Mr Griffiths said to his knowledge, there is no other company that specialises in this field in Australia.
The Bare Skull Company has launched a total of six products, including two types of shaving cream, aftershave lotion, charcoal scrub, gel cleanser and a matte finish moisturiser.
Mr Nicol said they wanted to create a simple regime for men to follow.
Their aim is to empower young men with the information, techniques and products that will be useful to them if they wish to shave their heads.
Mr Nicol said they understand that not everybody is going to shave their head as a result of male pattern baldness.
"I thought maybe there's half a million guys out of a population of 25 million Australian's that do shave their head," he said.
Laura Rumbel is a journalist who has always called Maitland home. She has been with the Maitland Mercury since 2022, and is passionate about all areas of local news.
