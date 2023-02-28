Do you have a flood experience to share?
The team at Maitland Libraries are calling for volunteers to share their experiences with flooding across Maitland, with a brand new local history project set to share more personal stories with the community.
As part of an ongoing project to digitise and improve access to cultural collections and local history, the new oral history project will capture the spoken recollections of the community's experiences living on the Hunter River.
It will explore the cumulative impacts of recurring floods on individuals, families, and the community.
Floods have shaped the history of Maitland - the flood of 1955 is the most famous, but destructive river rises dating as far back as 1820 and as recently as July 2022 have influenced the city's urban and social landscape and environment.
The project hopes to collect diverse voices to contribute to the oral history project, be it you've lived through multiple flood events, positioned sandbags on the front lines, escorted threatened wildlife or helped a neighbour.
1955 was the focus of a similar oral history project completed ten years ago, but this project focuses on filling in the gaps and introducing more modern day voices to the collection.
Maitland Libraries coordinator community participation Carol Edmonds said the flood history collection needs a personal touch.
"Our collection as it relates to floods is extensive, but it lacks the personal stories of everyday people that future generations will be able to listen back on and connect with," Ms Edmonds said.
"The oral history project will help us improve our local history collection and make it accessible to the community through an extensive online database on the Collections.Maitland website."
If you're interested, head to www.maitlandlibrary.com.au/maitland-library-oral-history-project-2023 to register your interest, or head into a Maitland Libraries branch and fill out an expression of interest form in person.
