A gardening project in the heart of a housing complex is putting fresh ingredients on plates and building connections.
Slow Food Hunter Valley volunteers transformed the barren courtyard into a peaceful oasis with wicking beds for vegetable production and citrus trees that will eventually bear fruit.
The over 55's complex in Alexandra Avenue, Rutherford, behind the shops, is now brimming with an extra excuse to leave the unit and interact.
"It's about trying to get the residents to come out and spend time in the garden and create a bit of community," president Anne Kelly said.
"All of the people we see are on their own and gardening is good for mental health and also for forging connections with other people, so we hope that over time it will build a sense of community."
In the news:
Hume Housing asked Slow Food to give the area a makeover and the result has earned the garden a prize in the Hume gardening competition, called Hume in Bloom.
The garden was named the overall winner, which came with a $500 Bunnings gift voucher.
There were other local winners too. Robyn from Metford won Best Garden, Kathleen and Anastasia from East Maitland took out second and third prize in the best balcony garden category and King Street in East Maitland won second prize in the best community garden.
Ms Kelly said the garden had already produced silverbeet, tomatoes, beans, cucumbers, basil and spring onions.
"There are a couple of benches and a table under cover nearby. It's a very good area for coming out and sitting down and having a chat," she said.
Resident Faye O'Keefe helps take care of the garden in between Slow Food's visits.
Kelly Lawn, who lives in a Hume Housing complex nearby, also tends to the garden.
Ms Kelly is hoping more residents will become involved.
The prize money was put towards mulch, compost, plants and a few gardening tools including a watering can and secateurs.
Slow Food volunteers and the residents christened the garden, and celebrated their win, earlier this month.
The group works in the garden and has a cup of tea with the residents on the first Tuesday of the month.
Anyone who would like to be involved in the community garden can contact Hume Housing community engagement officer Richard Hershman on 0491 691 977.
