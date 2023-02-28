Maitland Magpies defender Tahlia Gossner has declared a top four finish as the minimum goal for her side on the eve of the Northern NSW Football premier women's competition.
Now heading into their third season, the Magpies have been unfortunate to miss the finals in their previous campaigns, finishing fifth on both occasions.
Gossner said the team has been working hard to improve fitness after struggling in the back end of games last season.
"Preseason has been really good, we've got Keelan back as our coach and that's been good, our training has been challenging and that's made us fit," she said.
"I think that's been a bit of a difference this year, our conditioning and also our cohesion as a team."
They welcome back Keelan Hamilton after he coached in the NPL Men's competition in 2022 and have added attacker Lucy Kell from Broadmeadow Magic and Sophia Laurie from Warners Bay.
They will also welcome back star player Sophie Stapleford once her A-League commitments with the Jets are complete.
Gossner is predicting some close results throughout the season.
"I think the competition is getting tighter, there's an even spread of players around the competition and it's exciting with the world cup coming up, for young girls playing the sport and women's football," she said.
As for the teams to beat, she nominated Newcastle Olympic and Broadmeadow Magic.
"I think Olympic, from what I've heard, they've kept a similar team and added some players from Warners Bay and they're always a top team, along with Magic," she said.
The Magpies begin with an away match against Charlestown Azzuri on Sunday afternoon and will play their first home game of the season against New Lambton on March 19.
