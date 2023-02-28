The Maitland Mercury
Old stars shine on day of cricket fun to aid charity

Michael Hartshorn
By Michael Hartshorn
Updated March 1 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 10:00am
They came, they saw and while they may not have conquered with the same vigour of the past, the combatants in last Sunday's Fielding for Floods charity match at Robins Oval raised plenty of smiles and money for NSW flood victims.

