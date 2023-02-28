Old stars shine on day of cricket fun to aid charity

They came, they saw and while they may not have conquered with the same vigour of the past, the combatants in last Sunday's Fielding for Floods charity match at Robins Oval raised plenty of smiles and money for NSW flood victims.
Former Aussie Test and limited overs pace bowler Doug Bollinger, representing the SCG XI, bowled off his long run and exclaimed with a deep roar "I've still got it" when he claimed the first of his two wickets.
While playing for the Maitland XI, former Newcastle Knights stars Mark Hughes and Kurt Gidley showed enough to suggest they were handy cricketers, but ultimately made the right choice in playing rugby league at an elite level.
The Sydney XI also called into two young Maitland ring-ins with Fraser and Charlie Lovegrove acquitting themselves well in senior company, with Fraser claiming the wicket of Hughes dislodging the off-stump bail.
In the end Maitland XI won by six wickets chasing down SCG XI's 138.
Funds raised through raffle ticket sales, food and drinks on the day, will go towards supporting NSW flood victims through the Salvation Army Appeal.
Since starting in 1985 at the then Melbourne Herald, journalism has taken me around Australia from Victoria, to the Northern Territory, Cairns in Queensland and now Maitland in the beautiful Hunter Valley. After all those years there is still something special about informing and connecting with readers.
