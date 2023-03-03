MAITLANES LIVE
THE LEVEE
From stand up comedy, trivia and a pop up cocktail bar in Coffin Lane, to a groovy DJ set and food trucks in Dransfield Lane, Maitlanes LIVE is the opening night of Council's Maitlanes project. Head to The Levee from 3pm to 9pm this Saturday evening to check out all the enchanting, entertaining and educational activities on offer. Visit mymaitland.com.au/event/maitlanes-live.
FINAL SHOWS
REPERTORY THEATRE
This weekend is the last chance to catch Maitland Repertory Theatre's production of Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None, with an 8pm showing on Friday and Saturday nights, plus a Sunday matinee from 2pm. To book your tickets, visit www.mrt.org.au.
In other news:
BOUTIQUE MARKETS
MRAG
Head to Maitland Regional Art Gallery this Saturday between 9am to 1pm to indulge in a slice of retail therapy, with more than 30 boutique market stalls boasting a variety of local produce and products. Plus, grab a bite to eat from one of the food vendors. Visit www.mrag.org.au for more details.
AUTHOR TALK
EAST MAITLAND LIBRARY
Join author Sharyn Munro at East Maitland Library on Friday afternoon from 3pm for talk about her new book, which explores her evolving life in the candid way readers have come to expect. This is a free event but bookings are essential. Visit www.maitlandlibrary.com.au/events/author-talk-sharyn-munro.
OPEN DAY
WOODBERRY SKATE PARK
All are welcome during Woodberry Skate Park's free open day this Saturday, March 4 between 1pm and 5pm. See what all the fuss is about as council celebrates the opening of the brand new community facility, with skate workshops, games, competitions, giveaways and more.
Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.
