From stand up comedy, trivia and a pop up cocktail bar in Coffin Lane, to a groovy DJ set and food trucks in Dransfield Lane, Maitlanes LIVE is the opening night of Council's Maitlanes project. Head to The Levee from 3pm to 9pm this Saturday evening to check out all the enchanting, entertaining and educational activities on offer. Visit mymaitland.com.au/event/maitlanes-live.

