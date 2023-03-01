The long road to premiership glory begins Friday night for the Maitland Magpies as they take on grand final opponents Lambton Jaffas in the match of the round at Adamstown Oval.
Magpies co-captain Braedyn Crowley said with the new season here the team can move on from last season's grand final loss.
"Both teams want the same thing at the end of the day, the same goal to win that trophy and when it came down to that game, you'd do anything to win," he said.
In related news: Top four the goal for Magpies
"I think most of the boys still think about it a bit, but we've moved on now, a new season's come and the only thing we can do is go and win the double.
"Lambton is going to be a big test this Friday night, we need a bit of redemption."
The reigning player of the year and golden boot winner said the club also has ambitions to go deep into the Australia Cup when they enter the competition in round four.
"We want to do that double and get that grand final win but the club's ambitions this year are the Australia Cup as well and that's a massive goal for us."
The Magpies bowed out of the competition on the cusp of the round of 32 last season, going down to Broadmeadow Magic in round seven.
They will be looking for a repeat of the 2019 season when they hosted the Central Coast Mariners in the round of 32 before a crowd of 4000 at the Maitland Showground.
"It's going to be a tough one for Bolchy (coach Mick Bolch), last year we didn't really have a massive squad, it was tough to try and get everyone on the field but this year there are multiple players fighting for spots," Crowley said.
"We're a family club, that's why you haven't seen many people leave from Maitland even though we've brought players in.
"I think that comes down to the kind of people we have at the club, you've got someone like Michael Bolch who is well respected around Newcastle and the football community."
In other news
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.